SIT to organise 3-day summer boot camp on emerging technologies

Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT) is going to organise a three-day Summer Boot Camp on emerging technologies for high school students where the students of classes 11th and 12th will be able to understand and learn from the Institute’s highly qualified and experienced experts to convert their impactful ideas into reality.

Total five broad areas of learning have been zeroed on, starting from Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Data Analytics till Cloud Computing.

The online version of this summer boot camp will be held on June 14, 15 and 16. After the online sessions, there will be a full-fledged non-residential Summer Boot Camp at SIT campus on August 16, 17 and 18, where students will continue to avail various departmental facilities

to build Do-It-Yourself (DIY) projects cum learning aimed at addressing some high impact societal problems.

The application for the boot camp would be considered till June 10 or until slots are available, informed the organisers of the event.