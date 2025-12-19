SIT seizes CCTV, broadcast footage in Messi event rampage

Kolkata: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the alleged mismanagement and vandalism at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) during the visit of Argentine football icon Lionel Messi has seized CCTV footage from cameras installed inside the stadium.

The SIT has also obtained the output link of the televised broadcast of the event to identify those involved in throwing broken chairs and water bottles. With the assistance of forensic experts, the SIT has identified the block from where water bottles were first hurled.

The investigators are also preparing a list of dignitaries who were scheduled to be present on the field during the programme.

Another list is being compiled to determine how many access cards were issued, who issued them, and to whom. Police have so far arrested six persons in connection with the vandalism, all of whom are currently in judicial custody. The chief organiser of the event, Shatadru Dutta, is in police custody in connection with the alleged mismanagement that led to a law and order situation on December 13.

Following the incident, an inquiry committee was initially formed. Based on the committee’s report, show-cause notices were issued to several senior police officers and administrative officials, while one senior police officer was suspended.

The formation of the SIT by the state government was also recommended by the inquiry committee.