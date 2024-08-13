SIT observes Anti-Ragging Day

Siliguri: The Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT) observed Anti-Ragging Day on August 12 reaffirming its commitment to a safe and inclusive environment for all students.



Mithun Chakraborty, Principal, Siliguri Institute of Technology delivered an impactful speech on Anti-Ragging Day, emphasising the institution’s unwavering stance against ragging. He also highlighted the importance of fostering a culture of respect, safety and unity on campus. “Ragging has no place in our institution, we are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for every student,” Chakraborty stated.

The address also encouraged students to actively participate in anti-ragging initiatives and report for any misconduct without hesitation to the dedicated anti-ragging cell, Siliguri Institute of Technology. Anti-ragging cell displayed some videos and documentaries to all the first year students as part of Anti Ragging Day observation. More than 200 students and 25 faculties were present on the occasion.