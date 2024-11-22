SIT hosts conference on data science and communication

Siliguri: The Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT), a premier college in North Bengal, hosted the much-awaited and anticipated conference of the year — International Conference on Data Science and Communication (ICTDSC 2024). This is the second time in a row that Siliguri Institute of Technology proudly hosted the event, creating another milestone.

The Conference, which was scheduled for two days — November 21 and 22 —witnessed the participation of scholars, technical pundits, emerging researchers who discussed and presented their literary work to help add value and help shape, develop and expand the technical work in Data Science and Communication.

ICTDSC proudly hosts eminent personalities who hold top-ranks among researchers and scholars across the globe thus giving an opportunity to the attendee to deep dive and get indulged in the field of Data Science and Communication.

The session was conducted in hybrid mode. With the announcement of ICTDSC 2024, an overwhelming response from around the globe has been recorded from countries like Australia, Sri Lanka, UAE, Mexico, Morocco, Malaysia, Pakistan, Portugal, Malta, Tanzania, Iraq, Iran, Bangladesh, Czech Republic and the USA, in addition to a significant representation from various states

across India. Over 300 research articles were received, 50 top papers were selected for presentation. These papers may be published by Springer Nature under their Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems series, indexed in global databases like Scopus, SCIMAGO, and DBLP. Principal Siliguri Institute of Technology Mithun Chakraborty congratulated the entire organising team for the success of ICTDSC 2024.