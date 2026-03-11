SIT holds sessions on rights & empowerment

Siliguri: The Siliguri Institute of Technology marked International Women’s Day 2026 with a focus on women’s empowerment at the Sir J.C. Bose Seminar Hall on the institute campus. The programme was organised in line with this year’s global theme, “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls.”

The event brought together students, faculty members, staff and members of the local community for a series of sessions highlighting women’s rights, empowerment and social responsibility.

Chief Guest Dr Mousree Basistha, Assistant Professor at South Calcutta Law College, spoke on the importance of ensuring equal rights and justice for women. In her address, she stressed the need for collective action to build an inclusive and equitable society where women and girls can grow with dignity and equal opportunities.

Guest of Honour Priti Minz, a noted social activist, delivered an inspiring talk titled “Give to Gain.” Drawing from her experience in social service, she urged the audience to contribute meaningfully to society, emphasising that acts of generosity and social responsibility ultimately foster both personal growth and community development.

As part of the observance, a health check-up camp was organised for female students, faculty members and staff in collaboration with Neotia Getwel Hospital and Manokamna Hospital.

Medical professionals including Dr Mahua Choudhary and Dr Amrita Saha from Neotia Getwel Hospital, along with Dr Monika Agarwal, gynaecologist from Manokamna Hospital, offered consultations and health guidance to participants. The initiative was widely appreciated.