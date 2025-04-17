SIT formed to probe Murshidabad violence; Internet services resumed partially

Kolkata: The state police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the cases registered concerning the violence in Murshidabad district’s Samserganj and Suti areas.

Also, Internet services have resumed partially in the violence-hit areas. On Wednesday tension again spread after a shop in Dhulian belonging to the elder brother of Dhulian Municipality vice-chairman was vandalised. It is alleged that the cosmetics shop was set on fire by the miscreants.

However, police dismissed the allegation and claimed that nowhere this incident was related to any conflict. On the social media platforms, Jangipur Police District posted: “A news has been circulated over the fresh incident reporting on violence from Samsherganj. Though during enquiry, it is established that the incident of fire took place accidentally in one shop in Dhuliyan town under Samsherganj PS on 16.04.25. There is no issue relating to Hindu-Muslim conflict. Don’t spread rumour and stay out of it.”

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jangipur Police District, Ananda Roy said that it was possibly a short circuit that had triggered the flames.

“We have come to know that fake information is being spread. Please don’t fall prey to any such information,” it was stated. Meanwhile, more people were arrested in connection with the violence in Jangipur and the arrest figure reached around 270 on Wednesday.

As the situation in Jangipur has developed, Internet services in several areas has been restored. According to a senior state police official, the Internet services were suspended across the jurisdiction of Jangipur Police District.

From Wednesday the suspension of Internet services is restricted within the jurisdictions of Samserganj and Suti police stations. This apart, the SIT that has been formed to investigate the cases registered in connection with the violence has started its work from Wednesday. The SIT is being supervised by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Murshidabad Range.

The DGP met displaced residents of Murshidabad along with BJP leaders. The DGP assured them of all assistance.