SIT formed to probe Adra TMC leader murder case

Kolkata: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the state police to probe the Adra Trinamool Congress leader Dhananjay Choubey’s murder case.



Meanwhile, police have found that like in the Raju Jha murder case, miscreants in Adra had used a motorcycle with a fake number plate.

The number was of another same-model motorcycle. In the Jha murder case, the accused persons had used a blue hatchback and used five registration numbers of other cars which are of the same model and colour.

The SIT led by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Purulia, Avijit Banerjee is trying to find out the escape route of the miscreants. Police are checking the surveillance camera footage of the area where the shootout had taken place. Police also came to know that the shooters were brought from Jharkhand.

It is suspected that some local people might had escorted the miscreants and helped them to get familiar with the roads in Adra which is also known as the rail town. During the initial probe, police found that the motorcycle used in the murder was registered at the Paschim Burdwan RTO. But the engine number and chassis number were not matching.

Later when cops started looking for the motorcycle’s details using the engine number and chassis number, they found that the two-wheeler is registered in Jharkhand and the owner of the motorcycle had lodged a theft complaint at the Bokaro Steel City PS.

On Thursday evening around 8:30 pm when Choubey was sitting inside the party office at Adra, a few unidentified persons arrived on a motorcycle and sprayed a volley of bullets at him.

Local people claimed that at least seven rounds were fired. Choubey was rushed to the hospital with multiple bullet injuries but he succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

Initial reports claim he was struck with three bullets. Choubey’s bodyguard Shekhar Das who jumped to save him also suffered bullet injuries.