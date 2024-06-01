SIT formed by CID to probe Bangladesh MP murder case

Kolkata: The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Bangladesh Member of Parliament (MP), Anwarul Azim Anar murder case.



The SIT will be led by the Inspector General (IG) I of CID, Vishal Garg. The SIT will comprise three Deputy Inspector Generals (DIG) and about 10 other officers. Meanwhile, the CID has decided to go for a DNA test of the pieces of flesh and hair found from the septic tank of the housing complex in New Town where Anar was murdered and his body was mutilated.

The CID is waiting for the forensic report of the flesh and hair to ascertain that it is a human. Anar’s daughter will soon come to Kolkata for the DNA test and proceedings for her VISA to come to India have reportedly begun in Bangladesh. However, the other body parts of the Bangladesh MP have still not been found.

Apart from the investigation by the CID, Bangladesh Police on Friday again produced the three arrested accused identified as Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan, Shilasti Rahman and Tanvir Bhuiyan before the Dhaka Metropolitan Court after their eight days police remand was over. On Friday, the Bangladesh Police reportedly appealed for their police remand again.

After the hearing, five days police remand was allowed by the Dhaka Metropolitan Court.

In another development, the state CID has reportedly tracked another accused identified as Siyam in Nepal.

A police team might go to Nepal soon in connection with the probe. However, before that both CID and Bangladesh Police might contact Nepal Police with a request to intercept Siyam.