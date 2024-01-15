SIT felicitates eminent personalities on their silver jubilee celebration programme

Siliguri: The Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT) felicitated eminent personalities of North Bengal across all professions at the second day of the Silver Jubilee celebration of the institute. On Monday, a cultural event was organised at the institute campus, where about 23 personalities were felicitated for serving the society with their valuable contributions.

Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, Milan Sarkar, governing body member SIT, Bhaskar Roy, vice-president of Techno India Group, Dr Arindam Roy, Director Techno India Group, Dr Dilip Kumar Sarkar, former registrar of University of North Bengal, Dr Mithun Chakraborty, Principal SIT and Chairman Silver Jubilee celebration Committee, Dr Arundhuti Chakraborty, Principal SIT college of professional studies and other dignitaries were present at the dias.

Mayor Gautam Deb congratulated the institute for the successful 25 years.

“This institute started with a small campus in Siliguri which has now spread across Bengal. The students who passed out from the institute are doing excellence in their fields. Wish a glorious future for the institute.”

To celebrate the glorious journey, SIT has organised a three-day-long programme at the institute campus in Sukna Salbari which had commenced with a procession on Sunday.

The dignitaries who were felicitated on Monday were Bangabhushan Prof Dr Mahendra Roy, academician, Padmashree Dhaniranm Toto, academician, Prof (Dr) H Bhaumick, academician, Prof (Dr) Jyotirmay

Jhampati, academician, Prof (Dr) Alok Ghosh, academician, Dr Parthasarathi Chakraborty, academician, Rajah Banerjee (Swaraj Kumar Banerjee), industrialist, Dr Kalyan Khan, academician and MSVP Jalpaiguri Medical College, Dr Saptarshi Ghosh, oncologist, Ajay Agarwal (Begraj Group), industrialist, Bijay Pradhan, academician, Lok Kumar Thakuri, academician, Malay Mukherjee (Avi), artist and cartoonist, Debasish Sarkar, journalist, Dr Soumen Nag, literature, Chandan Kumar Ghosh, social entrepreneur, Goutam Kar, social worker, Pasang Yolmo, social worker, Rajib Goon,

IT expert, Chef Joseph Rozario, Sangita Chaki, dancer, Munna Sarkar, cricketer,

Avishikta Dey winner of a beauty pageant.

Meanwhile, trophies and medals were given to the winner and runner-up of SRC cricket competition held at the campus. Techno India Group of Public School (TIGPS) Siliguri became the runners-up and Techno India Group of Public School Jalpaiguri became the winner of the competition.