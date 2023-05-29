Sister Nivedita Univ’s 2-day ‘Natya Shastra’ pulls crowd

kolkata: The second edition of Sister Nivedita University’s two-day drama festival ‘Natya Shastra’ organised by the theatre club Mic-Up is a hit among the theatre lovers of the city.



On day one, the varsity conferred upon the SNU Samman to three living legends of Bengal theatre.

First among them was Minister for Higher Education Bratya Basu for his accomplishments in the world of theatre both as writer, director and artist. Also, felicitated on the occasion were Ashok Mukhopadhyay of Theatre Workshop and actor Goutam Mukhopadhyay for their contributions to the world of Bengali theatre. A special award was given to NKDA chairman Debasish Sen.

“We believe in overall growth of the students. Theatre is something that helps students face the unknown it also builds their character. This initiative is SNU’s commitment to connecting with the society also,” said Pro-V-C SNU Anupam Basu.

“We always promote liberal arts as it builds the base of the students. It creates self belief and helps them take on the world,” said Dean of Media Communication, Fine Arts and Design Minal Pareek.

The festival, which has been organised in association with NKDA, will also showcase four plays of four different genres.

On day one, children’s play by Rokeya Rongmoshal titled Hottomelar Opare written by Badal Sarkar was staged. The second play for the day was a solo act presented by Illusion titled Clown by Purushottam Roy.

Day two saw SNU students present Bohoman based on Utpal Chatterjee’s play Mahakal. The play was done in the jatra format. Both the days were filled with recitation, storytelling and music by the SNU band. The event was organised by Journalism and Mass Communication Department in association with NKDA.