Sister Nivedita University signs MoU with Unimarconi

Kolkata: Sister Nivedita University (SNU), Techno India Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Unimarconi, the First Italian Digital University, marking a significant step towards fostering cultural, scientific and educational collaboration between the institutions.

The Italian delegation led by Director R&D and International Relations of Unimarconi, Arturo Lavalle, visited the campus to formalise this strategic partnership. The MoU encompasses several key areas of cooperation, including cultural and scientific collaboration, training programmes for students and participation in common activities.

The partnership will facilitate joint cultural events, academic seminars and collaborative research projects aimed at enriching the cultural and scientific exchange between the institutions. The MOU signing ceremony took place at Sister Nivedita University on April 15, attended by senior representatives from bothTechno India Group, Sister Nivedita University and the Italian delegation.

“This partnership exemplifies our shared vision of promoting academic excellence and cross-cultural understanding,” remarked vice-chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay.

“We look forward to the exciting opportunities this collaboration will bring to our academic communities.”