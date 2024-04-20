Sister Nivedita University organises COHERENCE 2024

Kolkata: The department of Management, Sister Nivedita University (SNU) and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science (BVBIMS) presented COHERENCE 2024, an International Management Conference in association with the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) that delved into the profound implications of cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, big data analytics, digital marketing and machine learning, on diverse facets of business operations.



The conference featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, paper presentations and workshops focused on elucidating the multifaceted impact of emerging technologies in the realm of business. Participants had the opportunity to gain insights into the latest advancements, best practices and case studies related to leveraging technology for operational excellence and strategic growth in the field of management.

COHERENCE 2024 brought together leading scholars, industry experts and practitioners from around the world to explore and discuss the transformative role of technology in shaping contemporary business strategies.

It was attended by vice-chancellor (V-C) Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Registrar, Prof Suman Chatterjee and other senior officials of SNU along with Chairman, Bikram Sarkar, Director, G V Subramanian and Principal, S P Mohapatra of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Kolkata Kendra.

Dignitaries like Prof S P Mukherjee, former Centenary Professor, University of Calcutta, Subir Chakraborty, Managing Director & CEO at Exide Industries Limited and Swapan Kumar Pradhan, Principal Statistical Analyst, Bank for International Settlements were among the noted others who were also present. Among the International speakers at this event were Parantap Basu, Durham University Business School and Debasish Chakraborty, Dean, School of Business, Seton Hill University, Greenburg, Pennsylvania.