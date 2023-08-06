Sister Nivedita University inks MoU with Univ of Chittagong to develop links in various areas

KOLKATA: Sister Nivedita University (SNU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Chittagong, in Dhaka, on Sunday, on the sidelines of India-Bangladesh Business Conference organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).



The MoU was signed by Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, and Shireen Akhter, vice-chancellor of University of Chittagong.

The signing of this memorandum comes as a gesture of goodwill between the two institutes, which may see development of links in areas, including exchange of students for a given period through a recognised exchange programme, exchange of faculty members of the institutes, exchange of documentation and research material, coordination in joint or collaborative research projects and cooperation in efforts to commercialise technologies developed at the two institutes or their partners in ways that are mutually beneficial.