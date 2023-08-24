Sister Nivedita University hosts industry delegation from Bangladesh

The Sister Nivedita University (SNU) hosted an industry delegation from Bangladesh on Wednesday. The 15-member delegation was led by president, India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (IBCCI), Abdul Matlub Ahmad. Amid the Group’s senior officials who felicitated them were Group CEO Sanku Bose, vice-chancellor Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay and pro vice-chancellor Anupam Basu.

President Ahmad was accompanied by Secretary General, IBCCI, S M Abul Kalam Azad, deputy team leader Mohammad Ali Deen and president West Bengal Chapter Debabrata Bhaduri. Other noted companies who were part of this delegation are Dr Lal Path Labs Bangladesh Pvt. Ltd, Rose Agro Pvt. Ltd, Manna Sarder Private Ltd, Khairul Rice Agency, MKK Logistics, Red & Green Trade International, Roadmap Enterprise.

Discussions revolved around proposed collaboration with regards to designing a need-based curriculum focused on skill development with an objective to enhance employability of youth in Bangladesh.

In order to drive the Bangladesh economy, IBCCI’s endeavour is to bring forth a radical shift in their education system where 70 per cent focus would be on technical skill-based education and 30 per cent on normal education designed for conventional professions.

Details of the plan will be proposed to the Bangladesh Ministry by IBCCI.