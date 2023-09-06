Sister Nivedita University holds orientation programme

KOLKATA: On Tuesday, which coincided with the celebration of Teachers’ Day, Sister Nivedita University (SNU) hosted its orientation and welcome programme, Nivodhata 2023, at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata.



At the event, Prof Suman Chatterjee, Registrar of the university, sent out a strong message against ragging and bullying. “SNU is fear-free,”

he said.

Prof Chatterjee also reassured all those present that anyone facing issues could readily reach out to the grievance cell or the anti-ragging committee for assistance. “Let us always remember that SNU cherishes the spirit of camaraderie, and fosters an environment of friendship and harmony,” he said.

Prof (Dr) Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor of SNU, reminisced about how the university’s humble beginnings in 2017 featured only 19 courses. At present, SNU offers an impressive array of 108 courses.

Elucidating the significance of SNU in a student’s educational journey,

he said: “What sets SNU apart is our commitment to experimental teaching methodologies and our diverse, research-oriented faculty.

Currently, we have 284 faculty members and 76 visiting faculties,” he said.

SNU has consistently advocated the importance of holistic education and this commitment was once again evident during the orientation programme.

A captivating blend of Indian classical music with the spirited rhythms of Spanish flamenco, showcased through impressive sarod and sitar recitals by both students and faculty, drew resounding applause from the

incoming batch.

The event, which had Swami Jnanalokananda and revered Amalaprana Mataji as chief guests, also felicitated teachers, as well as students who had excelled both in sports and academics.

In his welcome address to the students, Satyam Roychowdhury, Managing Director of Techno India Group and the Chancellor of SNU, drew inspiration from the timeless wisdom of Swami Vivekananda. “As a dedicated follower of Swami Vivekananda’s ideals, always remember that the future belongs to those who believe in themselves and their talents. It’s a special feeling to witness an auditorium filled with bright faces.”

Roychowdhury also urged the students to be fearless and passionately advocate for causes close to their hearts. “SNU has designed a futuristic curriculum, a curriculum that is aligned with the requirements of the industry. We have technology-driven methodologies, career-oriented programmes and overseas collaborations. At SNU,

our commitment is to give you the best,” he said.