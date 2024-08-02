Sister Nivedita University holds first-ever chemistry olympiad

Kolkata: Sister Nivedita University (SNU) and Indian Chemical Council jointly organised the first chemistry olympiad at the university campus in Kolkata.



Students from 23 schools and 20 colleges from all across West Bengal took part in the first-ever chemistry olympiad.

The university campus was bustling with students from St Xavier’s Collegiate School, B D Memorial International, Patha Bhavan, Jodhpur Park Boys, South Point, New Town School, DPS Ruby Park, G D Birla Centre of Education, Narayana School, National English School, Ramakrishna Mission Narendrapur and Techno India Group Public Schools of Falakata, Bolpur, Nabadwip and Hooghly. Students also participated from Aliah University, Asutosh College, Bangabasi, Bethune, Ananda Mohan, City College, St Xavier’s College, Presidency University, Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Techno International New Town and SNU.

The results of the olympiad will be announced on the 22nd Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray Birth anniversary commemoration programme of Indian Chemical Council, which will be held on August 2 at SNU in Kolkata.