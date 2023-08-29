Sister Nivedita University holds event to celebrate India’s presidency of G20

Kolkata: A programme to celebrate India’s Presidency of the G20 was held at Sister Nivedita University on August 28. In his inaugural address, Professor Dhrubojyoti Chattopadhyay, vice-chancellor of Sister Nivedita University (SNU) elaborated on India’s commitment to fostering international cooperation, addressing economic challenges, and promoting sustainable development within the G20 framework.



The speakers of the session were Kaushik Bhattacharya, mentor Start-up India and founder of Ranjhiya Digital and Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO, Techno India Group and Dean, School of Engineering, SNU. Kaushik Bhattacharyya, renowned for his contributions to nurturing India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, shared insights on how the G20 presidency aligns with India’s innovative and entrepreneurial spirit.

He also emphasised the role of startups and innovation in driving economic growth and fostering collaboration among the G20 nations.

Dr Sanku Bose highlighted India’s economic policies and international engagements.

His insights into India’s presidency of the G20 are anticipated to provide a comprehensive understanding of the nation’s contributions and aspirations on the global stage with young aspiring minds.