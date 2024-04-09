Sister Nivedita University celebrates World Health Day

Kolkata: The department of Healthcare and Hospital Management of Sister Nivedita University (SNU) in collaboration with the department of Allied Health Sciences celebrated World Health Day with deliberations related to the theme of this year “MY HEALTH, MY RIGHT”, emphasising the importance of holistic health and well-being.



The event brought together eminent healthcare professionals, educators and students to deliberate on key health issues and promote awareness about preventive healthcare measures. The theme underscores the fundamental principle that every individual has the right to access healthcare services that are safe, timely and of high quality, without facing discrimination or financial hardship.

Among the eminent guest speakers at the event were Dr Kaushik Das, Medical Officer in-charge Nephrology, CMRI, Kolkata, Dr Parnamita Bhattacharya, senior consultant Gynecologist and Obstetrician, CMRI, Kolkata, Suparna Halder, social entrepreneur.

The event was attended by vice-chancellor, Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Dr Bhabatosh Biswas, senior Cardio Thoracic Surgeon and other senior officials of Sister Nivedita University. Students from the department of Healthcare and Hospital Management actively participated in a variety of competitions and activities making the programme a great success.