Sister Nivedita University celebrates World Autism Awareness Day

Kolkata: The Sister Nivedita University (SNU) commemorated World Autism Awareness Day on April 2 with a poignant and inclusive demonstration of solidarity. In an effort to champion understanding and acceptance, the university’s department of Psychology led a peaceful procession across its campus, symbolising their commitment to inclusivity and support for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).



The procession was towards raising awareness about the unique perspectives and contributions of individuals on the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) reflecting on the challenges they face and strides that can be taken towards a more inclusive society.

One of the most significant challenges for individuals with autism is navigating a world that often fails to understand their needs and perspectives. Central to promoting autism awareness is recognising that autism is not a deficiency but a difference. The procession was graced by vice-chancellor (V-C) Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Registrar Prof. Suman Chatterjee, deans, advisors and other senior officials of the university. The participants of the peaceful procession wore the global colour of Autism “blue” and winded its way through key areas of campus, culminating in a gathering at the reception lounge of Sister Nivedita University.

Participants carried banners and signs adorned with messages of support, unity and encouragement for individuals with autism.This procession symbolised SNU’s collective commitment to embracing diversity and creating a campus environment where everyone feels valued and respected.