Sister Nivedita University celebrates foundation day with aplomb

“Beneath this soil that is profoundly holy to us, along with the foundation stone, we had laid a pledge too – to nurture young minds, to foster innovation, to establish the morals of inclusivity and universal love, and to be the best in everything we do. We are on an endless mission to seek knowledge, envision excellence and envisage brilliance,” said Satyam Roychowdhury, Techno India Group Managing Director and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University (SNU) on the sixth foundation day event of the renowned educational institution on the campus in New Town, Kolkata, on Thursday. He also extended his gratitude to the vice-chancellor (V-C), Registrar, GCEO, students, faculty and staff members for their constant support.









It was a starry affair on Thursday at the foundation day of SNU. The event was graced by luminaries like Padma Bhushan Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, Prof Sugata Bose, Gardiner Professor of Oceanic History and Affairs, Harvard University and former Member of Parliament, Pramila Kumari, Education minister of Nepal, Prof Bhola Thapa, vice-chancellor of Kathmandu University, Dr Martin Kämpchen, renowned author, translator, journalist and social worker, Elizabeth Lee, Acting Consul General, US Consulate in Kolkata and Director, American Center, Kolkata and Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, state minister of Agriculture.













Dr Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, vice-chancellor, SNU, said: “For us, this is a historic day. This university reflects the ideals of Sister Nivedita.” Prof Bose enlightened the gathering with his oration on Sister Nivedita and Swadeshi Internationalism.

Dr Sanku Bose, GCEO, Techno India Group, encouraged students to take pride in SNU on its sixth anniversary. “Students should feel proud of SNU. I have completed four years and I feel proud each day,” he said. As an educationist, who earned his PhD in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the 1980s, he underscored the significance of students staying informed and updated about AI in the present times. The minister expressed his wish for SNU to become the best university in the country.













Last year, Dr Kämpchen was conferred upon the Honorary D.Litt by SNU. Due to unavoidable circumstances, he couldn’t attend the event. On Thursday, the official citation of the award was presented to him. Meanwhile, Prof Thapa, vice-chancellor of Kathmandu University, urged for enhanced cooperation between the two varsities to advance education. SNU is already working collaboratively with various universities abroad. During the event, a MoU was exchanged with Bradley University in the United States. On behalf of Bradley University, Elizabeth Lee, Acting Consul General, US Consulate in Kolkata and Prof Suman Chatterjee, Registrar, SNU accepted the same.

The latter part of the day was dedicated to cultural programmes with active participation from the Sister Nivedita University students.