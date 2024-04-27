Sister Nivedita University celebrates Bengal’s musical heritage

Kolkata: The department of Performing Arts at Sister Nivedita University (SNU), organised a captivating workshop on Light Classical Music, titled ‘Tin Kobir Surer Dhara,’ featuring the timeless compositions of Atul Prasad Sen, Dwijendralal Roy and Rajanikanta Sen on Friday.

Bengal, known for its rich cultural tapestry encompassing music, dance and literature, serves as the perfect backdrop for this celebration of musical heritage. This event also marked the 153rd birth anniversary of the illustrious Atul Prasad Sen, adding a special significance to the proceedings.

The workshop was orchestrated by popular singer Nupur Chanda Ghosh, whose deep-rooted training in Hindustani classical music under the tutelage of Pandit A Kanan, coupled with her extensive experience in rendering the compositions of Atul Prasad, Rajanikanta, and Dwijendralal, spans over two decades. Professor Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, vice-chancellor (V-C), SNU, expressed the institution’s vision, and said: “Our main objective is to impart to the next generation the rich heritage of these three Bengali poets, musicians and singers.

Music and dance shouldn’t be confined to the syllabus but should seamlessly integrate into workshops, seminars and publications. Sister Nivedita University is dedicatedly fostering this vision, striving to keep the essence of Bengal’s cultural legacy alive.”

This workshop promised to be a platform for enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike to delve into the depths of Bengal’s musical tradition, celebrating the timeless compositions of maestros and nurturing the spirit of artistic expression.