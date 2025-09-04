Sister Nivedita University brings global career opportunities to Darj students

Darjeeling: A four-day school outreach programme in the Darjeeling hills has opened up new opportunities for students aspiring for international careers, with Sister Nivedita University (SNU), Kolkata, introducing its Global Pathways Program (GPP) across leading schools.

From September 1 to 4, SNU representatives visited prestigious institutions, including Loreto Convent, Mount Hermon, St. Paul’s, North Point and AGC Darjeeling to raise awareness about the initiative. The response from students was overwhelming, with many expressing keen interest in pursuing higher education opportunities that blend local learning with global exposure.

Established under the visionary leadership of Satyam Roychowdhury, SNU is inspired by the ideals of Sister Nivedita and Swami Vivekananda. Located in Kolkata, the university has earned a reputation for combining tradition with modernity, offering skill-based courses in Engineering, Design, Media, Performing Arts and Management. It also houses state-of-the-art laboratories, smart classrooms and a Startup Village that encourages students to transform ideas into ventures.

The Global Pathways Program is SNU’s flagship international initiative, allowing students to complete the first two or three years of their degree in India and then transfer to a partner university abroad.

This “Study in India, Graduate Globally” model is designed to be cost-effective while ensuring international exposure and qualifications.

So far, SNU has partnered with Bradley University and Bowling Green State University in the USA, with more collaborations expected soon. Under this programme, students can pursue degrees in disciplines such as Engineering and Computer Science, laying the foundation for successful international careers.

Speaking on the initiative, Roychowdhury emphasised his mission to globalise higher education while making it accessible to students across Bengal and beyond.