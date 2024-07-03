Sishu Kishore Akademi to hold 3-day magic workshop

Kolkata: In a sincere bid to popularise the art of magic and encourage people, particularly the young generation, in taking it up as a profession, Sishu Kishore Akademi under the aegis of state Information and Cultural Affairs (I&CA) department will hold a three-day workshop on training in this art.

The workshop titled ‘Eso Magic Sikhi’ (Let’s Learn Magic) will be held from July 12 to 14 at Uttirno Auditorium in Alipore. “Today’s young generation is hardly interested in magic which was very popular even two decades back. We want to arouse interest among the present generation about the art of magic and deliver a message that it can be a lucrative career option too. Magic is not about any mantra or spell, it is a blend of intelligence and dexterity. This is the basic message that we want to deliver,” a senior official of state I&CA department said.

The official informed that students in the age group of 10 to 16+ years interested in learning the art of magic can apply in plain paper along with an age verification document. Names can also be registered through email skakademi@gmail.com. July 10 is the last date of receipt of the application. The workshop will be held from 11 am to 4 pm on all the three days where noted magicians will impart training on conjuring, impromptu magic show, madari act, juggling, street magic to name a few.

There are 50 seats in this workshop which will be allotted on a first-come-first-served basis. This is the second year of the workshop after the first one held last year witnessed a lot of enthusiasm among the participants. Those attending the workshop will be given a certificate and will get priority when it comes to showing magic in different cultural programmes held by the state government across the state from time to time.