‘Siriti crematorium to be unveiled later this year’

Kolkata: The revamped Siriti crematorium, located near Tollygunge under Ward 116 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), is set to be unveiled between September and October 2025. Currently closed for rejuvenation work, it is expected to reopen on August 1, 2025. The crematorium will feature a first-of-its-kind pollution-free wooden pyre. Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, who recently inspected the progress, announced that the KMC has acquired 14 cottahs of adjacent land for expansion.

The facility will include four electric furnaces, including the two existing ones and the eco-friendly wooden pyre. Ghosh noted that Siriti will be the largest crematorium in Kolkata by area. A unique feature will be an artificial waterbody storing Ganga river-water, allowing mourners to bathe on-site after last rites, eliminating the need to travel to the river. Additional amenities include air-conditioned waiting areas, car parking, a park, a cafeteria and a renovated temple within the premises. Space for future expansion has also been planned. Ghosh highlighted the crematorium’s significance, recalling that filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh’s last rites were performed there in 2013. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, present at the time, had advocated for its rejuvenation to reduce pressure on Keoratala crematorium. Despite challenges like encroachments, Tarak Singh, currently Member-Mayor-In-Council of the Drainage department, played a key role in advancing the project.