Siriti Crematorium set to get a facelift at a cost of over Rs 7.5 cr

Kolkata: The work for the rejuvenation of Siriti Crematorium near Tollygunge under Ward 116 of KMC kicked off on Saturday.

The KMC has acquired a 14-cottah land adjacent to the premises of the existing crematorium for expansion. Two-electric furnaces and a wooden pyre for performing the last rites will be added to the existing two furnaces and the entire premises will be beautified.

“When film director Rituparno Ghosh died in 2013, his last rites was performed at this crematorium. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was present during the last rites had expressed his desire for rejuvenation of the crematorium to ease the pressure at Keoratala. There were encroachments among others. But it was Tarak Singh (Member Mayor in Council of the Drainage department) who continued to pursue the matter and today (Saturday) all decks have been cleared for renovation,” Hakim said.

Tarak Singh said that there will be an air-conditioned waiting space for the mourners and a waterbody will be built on a 6-cottah land which will store fresh (water during high tide) water of the Tolly Nullah for bathing and performing rites in the presence of priests.

There will be facilities for drinking water, a cafeteria and a park on a 1.5 bigha land just beside the crematorium. A temple located within the area will also be renovated. Noted architect Anjan Ukil has developed the concept plan for the entire rejuvenation work which will entail an expenditure of more than Rs 7.5 crore.