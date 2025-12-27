SIR: WBCS officers’ body expresses concern over deletion of names

Kolkata: The WBCS (Executive) Officers’ Association has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bengal, expressing concern over the deletion of names of many voters from the draft electoral rolls due to a system

driven process.

The association alleged that the names of voters are being deleted from the draft without proper consultation with the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). They argued this violates the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and Electoral Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. It also pointed out that if there is a large-scale deletion of names, the responsibility will be liable on the EROs. This is because the final voter lists will carry the signature of the EROs. Hence, the EROs will have to be accountable for the deletion of names.

EROs will be blamed if the names of voters are deleted due to a system driven process. The association stated that due to this, the roles of EROs are also hampered. It urged the CEO to consider its appeal.