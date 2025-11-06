SIR: TMC mulls resolution in Winter Session

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislature party is seriously considering the introduction of a formal resolution against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise during the upcoming Winter Session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

According to Assembly sources, the forthcoming Winter Session is expected to be the last full-fledged session before the 2026 Assembly elections, as only an interim Budget session will be held in February. The TMC plans to use the opportunity to be vocal against both the BJP and the Election Commission, while sending a strong message to the state’s electorate that it stands by their rights.

The session is likely to commence in mid-November. Discussions are underway on drafting a resolution that would formally condemn the SIR process and highlight its alleged misuse.

A senior member of the TMC legislature party said: “The way the Election Commission has conducted the SIR has created panic among citizens. There have been reports of suicides due to the fear of losing citizenship. Our leadership has already taken to the streets in protest. Now the legislature party also wants to raise this issue inside the House by moving a formal resolution.”

The party leader, however, made it clear that the final call would rest with Mamata Banerjee, who is the chairperson of the party.