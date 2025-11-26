SIR row: BLO alleges CPI(M) worker withheld documents

Alipurduar: A controversy erupted in Alipurduar after Booth Level Officer (BLO) Seema Sarkar alleged that she has not been able to collect SIR forms from voters of booth number 12/123 because CPI(M)’s BLA-2 has been withholding the documents. With the submission deadline approaching, most voters

had collected their forms but were not returning them, prompting local Panchayat representatives to investigate.

The inquiry revealed that Pradip Majumdar, CPI(M)’s BLA-2 for booth 12/132 under the Alipurduar Assembly Constituency, had allegedly collected a large number of SIR forms from voters and kept them locked inside an almirah at his residence. Once the matter became public, the incident sparked tension in the area.

He has been accused of illegally holding the forms under the pretext of collecting them for submission.

BLO Seema Sarkar said: “I am unable to digitise the forms and I am falling behind. I asked the Panchayat to help collect them. I am new to this area and I found that all the forms were with Pradip Majumdar. He claims to be the BLA-2, but I don’t know him properly. That is why I sought permission for public announcements. If no one helps me, how can I complete my work?”

Following her request, the Block Election Officer assigned a member of the Women’s Association to assist her. In his defence, Pradip Majumdar said: “I kept the forms at the request of local residents. I have already submitted some of them.”

Reacting to the incident, Saurav Chakraborty, TMC’s District BLA-1 of Alipurduar, termed the act “completely illegal” and said he has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging a possible CPI(M) conspiracy.