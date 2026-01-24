SIR-related unrest: CEO warns DEOs of action over delay in FIRs

Kolkata: Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Friday warned the DEOs that a delay in filing FIRs in case of destruction to any property or threat to any official associated with SIR process will be viewed very seriously, and inference shall be drawn against the concerned DEO.

“In case violation and destruction to public property persists the hearing in such cases should be adjourned sine die and will commence only after approval of the CEO, West Bengal,” read the directive to the DEOs.

Referring to the recent directive of the Supreme Court, the CEO has reiterated that in case of any law and order situation at the hearing venues or in any government offices in connection with the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, in case of any destruction to public property or any kind of threat/ attack to any official involved in SIR duty, DEOs should take immediate steps to file an FIR with the local police station with a copy mailed to the Superintendent of Police and office of the CEO, West Bengal. In recent times, there have been some sporadic incidents of vandalism at hearing venues.