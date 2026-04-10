SIR raises exclusion risks for Bengal’s tribal voters: Study

Kolkata: In the wake of over 90 lakh deletions from electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a recent study has raised concerns that documentation gaps could disproportionately exclude tribal communities in West Bengal.

The study, published in the International Journal for Multidisciplinary Research (IJFMR) by Surya Kanta Datta, Kartick Pal and Uday Murmu of The University of Burdwan, examines the impact of SIR policies in Purulia and highlights structural vulnerabilities affecting Scheduled Tribe (ST) populations.

Drawing on Census 2011, NFHS-5 data and 60 field interviews, the study notes that while SIR drives led to an estimated 11 per cent increase in voter enrolment, they also exposed systemic inequalities that heighten the risk of exclusion.

In Purulia, where Scheduled Tribes constitute 18.45 per cent of the population, poverty levels remain between 45 per cent and 50 per cent, and female literacy stands at around 39.5 per cent, reflecting deep socio-economic constraints. The study finds that many households lack formal documentation such as birth certificates, land titles or consistent identity records, making compliance with verification requirements difficult.

The report describes this as “administrative disenfranchisement”, where exclusion results not from ineligibility but from the inability to produce paperwork. Migration patterns and linguistic barriers — particularly among Santhali- and Mundari-speaking communities — further restrict access to grievance redressal mechanisms.

Indicators of deprivation remain stark. Around 91.2 per cent of tribal households live in kutcha houses, while only 4.1 per cent have access to safe drinking water. Occupational data shows a decline in cultivators and a rise in agricultural labourers, pointing to increasing landlessness and dependence on low-paying informal work. Welfare delivery also remains uneven. Under MGNREGA, only 36 per cent of households receive the full 100 days of employment, with wage delays ranging from 15 to 45 days. Implementation of the Forest Rights Act is slow, with only 41 per cent of eligible households receiving land titles.

The study further notes that voter identity is closely linked to access to welfare schemes such as subsidised food distribution, pensions and scholarships, meaning documentation-related exclusion can disrupt basic entitlements.

It also highlights disparities within tribal communities, with relatively better outcomes among Santhals compared to more marginalised groups such as the Lodha-Sabar, who continue to face acute poverty and limited access to basic services.

The researchers conclude that while SIR has improved electoral inclusion, it remains insufficient in addressing deeper structural inequalities. Without parallel progress in land rights, livelihood generation and access to documentation, electoral reforms alone are unlikely to translate into meaningful socio-economic empowerment.