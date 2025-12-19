SIR protest fallout: Central forces to guard Bengal CEO’s office

Kolkata: Central armed forces will be deployed at the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office after the Union Home Ministry approved an Election Commission (EC) proposal, following repeated protests and scuffles during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Central personnel will secure key floors of the CEO’s office from Friday. They will also accompany officials of the CEO’s office during travel outside the premises in government vehicles, he added.

Move comes amid heightened tensions, including agitation after the deaths of several BLOs during the exercise.