SIR process: Minister demands publication of draft list before final list

Siliguri: “The Election Commission (EC) must publish the draft list between December 9 and January 9 in every block so that voters can personally verify their names”—Siddiqullah Chowdhury, Minister of the Library department, Government of West Bengal has raised this demand following a review meeting on the SIR process at Champasari, Siliguri, on Monday.

Chowdhury also urged the EC to make the names and contact numbers of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) publicly available for voters. He stated that BLOs should assist voters in correcting errors that have surfaced during the SIR, including spelling and typographical mistakes in voter details.

“Every genuine voter should know whether their name is enlisted in the voters’ list. Due to the SIR process, many errors—especially typing mistakes—are coming to light while filling out the forms. Therefore, a draft list is essential so voters get an opportunity for rectification,” the minister said.

He further pointed out a lack of awareness regarding the SIR process in several parts of North Bengal. According to him, it is the responsibility of BLOs to spread awareness and guide people in filling out forms correctly. “The contact numbers of BLOs must be shared with voters so they can seek help whenever required,” he added. Under the leadership of minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury, a committee comprising members of the minority community has begun initiatives to assist people with SIR-related issues.

On Monday, the minister conducted a meeting in Champasari with committee representatives from Siliguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri. He reviewed the progress of the SIR process, including updates on the distribution and submission of forms.

Chowdhury informed that 82 to 84 per cent of people in these regions have received the SIR forms so far. “People must discuss the SIR and its errors so that no genuine voter’s name is removed from the final voters’ list,” he said.