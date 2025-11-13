SIR process an unnecessary hardship imposed on the people, says Anit Thapa

Darjeeling: Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Executive Anit Thapa strongly criticised the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, labelling it as “unwanted hardship” imposed on the people.

During a two-day visit to Sitong, Thapa expressed concern that citizens were being forced to prove their own citizenship despite possessing valid government- issued documents.

“The BJP has given nothing but suffering in the name of the SIR,” Thapa said while addressing a public gathering on Thursday. “It is unfortunate that people now have to prove that they are citizens of India. We already have voter cards, Aadhaar cards and ration cards. Yet, instead of helping us, the government is causing distress.”

He stated that the process of filling out SIR forms had created confusion among the public, warning that a lack of proper understanding could lead to serious problems in the future. “Local leaders must guide and assist the people in filling these forms. If we are not careful now, we may face documentation issues later,” Thapa cautioned. Taking a swipe at the ruling BJP, Thapa alleged that despite receiving electoral support from the Hills, the party had given nothing back to the Hills.

“The BJP government has not given us water, electricity, or roads. They did not even thank the people who supported them. And now they gift us this hardship instead,” he added. As part of his tour, Thapa inaugurated the newly-constructed Sitong–I Gram Panchayat office building, expressing hope that the facility would make administrative services more accessible to the local population.

“We have not merely revived the Panchayati Raj system, but are also building the infrastructure needed for its smooth functioning,” he said.During the same event, Thapa laid the foundation stone for a new 4.25-kilometre road connecting Nima Golai to Dairy Gaon via Kuntitar. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 3.26 crore, will be jointly undertaken by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the West Bengal Department of Rural Development.