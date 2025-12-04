SIR process: ‘186 B’desh nat’ls head home from India in past 3 months’

Siliguri: The number of Bangladeshi nationals returning to their home country from India has increased significantly in the wake of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Last year, 47 Bangladeshi nationals returned from India, whereas in just the past three months, the number has surged to 186. This information was shared by Mukesh Tyagi, the Inspector General (IG) North Bengal of Border Security Force (BSF) at a Press conference held on Thursday at the BSF North Bengal Frontier Headquarters in Kadamtala, in Siliguri.

“Due to the SIR environment, the number of Bangladeshis leaving India has gone up,” said the IG.

He further revealed that Pakistan has been using Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIO) to get sensitive information related to India’s security. In response, the BSF has taken proactive measures, including raising awareness among jawans and officers, providing counselling and organising workshops on identifying and preventing such intelligence threats. “A year and a half ago, Pakistan was very active in using PIOs. We started working on this issue immediately. Jawans and officers have been instructed not to answer calls from unknown numbers and not to join unfamiliar WhatsApp groups. Any suspicious activity must be reported to the headquarters. Pakistan often engages in such activities, but with increased awareness, we have been able to reduce their impact significantly,” he added..

Regarding security in the Chicken’s Neck area, he said that 75 per cent of the border stretch there has now been equipped with modern fencing and surveillance cameras, along with deployment of additional personnel. According to sources, work has begun on replacing old barbed-wire fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border with advanced New Design Fencing (NDF). Out of the 936-km border under the North Bengal Frontier, around 250 km is being upgraded with NDF. The older fencing, measuring 8 feet, was easier to cut or scale. The new fencing stands 12 feet high and is significantly more difficult to breach.

The BSF has also strengthened surveillance by using automatic number plate readers, night-vision devices, bullet cameras and drones. A database called the Fingerprint Identification Banking system is being developed to collect detailed information on apprehended infiltrators or smugglers. Fingerprint data will help trace previous offences of individuals caught at the border. Pump-action guns are now being used for border defence alongside increased camera-based surveillance.

This year, the BSF has seized drugs worth Rs. 8.5 crore, detained 152 Indian nationals. 440 Bangladeshi nationals and 11 other foreign nationals were arrested for illegal infiltration.