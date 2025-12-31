SIR: Poet Joy Goswami summoned for hearing

Kolkata: The office of the Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has issued directions to district electoral officers (DEOs) across the state to ensure the availability of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at their respective polling booths for fixed hours to facilitate submission of electoral forms by voters.

According to the directive, BLOs must remain present at polling booths for two hours on any three weekdays and for at least four hours on holidays. This arrangement is aimed at enabling electors to submit Forms 6, 7 and 8 without inconvenience. The instruction comes amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, during which claims and objections are being processed.

Form 6 is used for inclusion of a name in the electoral roll, Form 7 for raising objections to inclusion or seeking deletion of a name, and Form 8 for correction of particulars in the electoral roll, transposition of entries, and issuance of replacement EPIC cards or marking of Persons with Disabilities (PWD).

“The timings can be adjusted in consultation with the Electoral Registration Officer and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer so that the process of hearings is not disrupted. The timings should be widely publicised for the convenience of applicants and officials concerned,” the CEO’s office stated in its communication.

Meanwhile, poet Joy Goswami has been summoned by the Election Commission for a hearing on January 2. According to Commission sources, Goswami has been called because his name did not appear in the 2002 voter list. The 74-year-old poet is based in the Tollygunge Assembly Constituency.

Family members said Goswami recently underwent surgery, and they are uncertain whether he will be able to attend the hearing in person. They informed that the Commission has sought certain documents, and his daughter Debatri is likely to appear on his behalf.

According to family sources, Goswami did not exercise his franchise earlier, but has been voting regularly for the past 10–12 years. He also cast his vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.