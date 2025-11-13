‘SIR panic’: Written plaint lodged over Kumarganj man’s death

BALURGHAT: A written complaint was lodged at Kumarganj Police Station in South Dinajpur on Wednesday evening by Shahidul Molla, the elder son of deceased Osman Mondal, alleging that fear over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process drove his

father to suicide.

According to police sources, the body of 65-year-old Osman Mondal, a farm labourer from Agacha village under Kumarganj block, was recovered late Monday night, hanging from a mango tree near his residence.

Following the complaint, the Additional Superintendent of Police Kartik Mondal said: “The matter will be thoroughly investigated after examining all aspects of the case.”

Family members alleged that Osman had been in deep distress over inconsistencies in his identity records. His sister, Mahsuna Bibi, said: “Earlier, he had panicked during the NRC process. This time, the SIR verification terrified him because his surname appeared as ‘Mondal’ in some documents, while his father’s surname was ‘Molla’ in the voter list. He kept running from office to office trying to correct it.”

She further claimed: “The SIR has created fear among ordinary people. My brother took his own life under that pressure.” Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.