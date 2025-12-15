SIR panic claims two lives in Malda, sparks political storm

Malda: Alleged panic surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has claimed two lives in Malda district, triggering widespread tension and sharp political reactions.

The deaths—one of a Trinamool Congress worker in Baishnabnagar and another of a middle-aged man in Harishchandrapur—have intensified concerns over errors in official records and the psychological impact of the ongoing verification process.

The first incident occurred in Kaliachak Block III, where 32-year-old Trinamool Congress worker Barkat Sheikh of Chakseherdi village collapsed outside the Block Development Office (BDO) and later died of a cardiac arrest on Friday night.

According to party leaders and family members, Barkat was under severe stress after discovering an alleged error in the Election Commission’s website. His father’s name reportedly appeared only as “Sheikh” instead of “Rasul Sheikh,” raising fears that his name might be struck off the voters’ list during the SIR process.

Sources said Barkat rushed to the BDO office seeking clarification and correction, but failed to receive any assurance. Moments after stepping out of the office, he suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead

on arrival. “This is not a small clerical error; it cost a life,” said Baishnabnagar MLA Chandana Sarkar. “People are living in constant fear due to confusion created by the Election Commission’s website. They must take responsibility for the panic it has unleashed,” she added. The incident led to tension around the BDO office premises and the hospital, as party supporters gathered demanding accountability.

Reacting to the death, BJP district vice-president Tarak Ghosh said: “Any death is unfortunate. We stand with the bereaved family. But turning personal tragedies into political narratives will not solve the problem.”

In a separate but equally disturbing incident, 52-year-old Abdul Kalam allegedly died by suicide in Balubhorat village under Harishchandrapur I block early Saturday morning. His body was found hanging at his residence. Family members claimed he was gripped by fear related to SIR, detention camps and possible deportation.

According to locals, Abdul Kalam, who had earlier worked in Jaipur, did not possess a voter ID or Aadhaar card. His parents’ names were reportedly missing from the 2002 voters’ list, preventing him from filling out the SIR form. “He kept saying he would be sent to a detention camp or pushed into Bangladesh,” a local said. “People in the area kept frightening him.”

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination at Malda Medical College and Hospital and are investigating the circumstances.