SIR outreach: Officials visit transgender community in Raiganj

Raiganj/BALURGHAT: Officials of the North Dinajpur district administration, led by the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Raiganj, conducted a special outreach visit to the residence of transgender persons at Purba Ashokpally in Raiganj on Sunday morning as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

During the visit, officials verified identity and voter-related documents submitted by the transgender residents for updating and ensuring accuracy in the voter list. The group has reportedly been residing in the area for a long time and earns their livelihood with assistance from local residents. Most of them are already registered voters.

Speaking to the media, SDO Tanmay Banerjee said: “A total of 15 transgender persons are currently living together at the Purba Ashokpally residence. Their documents were checked and a detailed report would be sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) shortly. Based on the ECI’s decision, further steps will be taken for inclusion or correction of their names in the electoral rolls”. He also added that another group of transgender residents lives in Kaliyaganj and their document verification will be carried out soon.

Meanwhile, an SIR (Special Intensive Revision) hearing of an undertrial prisoner was conducted under heavy police security at the Gangarampur BDO office on Saturday, creating a stir in the area. According to police sources, in October 2024, Gangarampur police carried out a raid at the residence of Jaydeb Sarkar in the Purba Haldarpara Bandhmore area. During the search, police recovered around 4,950 bottles of banned cough syrup, approximately 13,500 narcotic injections and a diary. Following the seizure, a youth identified as Asim Sarkar was arrested and has been in judicial custody since then.

On Saturday at around 11.30 am, the undertrial prisoner was brought to the Gangarampur BDO office for his SIR hearing.