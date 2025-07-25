SIR of Bihar voter list: Trinamool flags ‘alarming discrepancies’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) raised serious concerns over what it called ‘alarming discrepancies’ in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.

The party, on Thursday, revealed that on 22 July, the number of untraceable electors stood at 11,484. But shockingly, within just 24 hours, that number exploded to 1 lakh.

“At 88.18% voter coverage, the count of electors marked for deletion was 35 lakhs. Now, with 98.01% coverage, this figure has skyrocketed to 56 lakhs — which means in the next 77.62 lakh electors surveyed, 21 lakh have been pushed for deletion,” Trinamool stated.

The ruling party in Bengal questioned who these voters being erased were, and why there was such an overnight manipulation in numbers. “Is this a backdoor disenfranchisement exercise?” it further asked, raising the pitch of its protest.

“@ECISVEEP owes the people of India an immediate, transparent, and public clarification. Silence is not an option when democracy is being quietly sabotaged,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said: “As usual, the creaky Modi coalition will THEMSELVES continue to disrupt Parliament. They will run away from discussing issues like Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the targeting of Bengal. The government does not want Parliament to run.”

Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had questioned the necessity of SIR, and she had also expressed her apprehension about whether the Election Commission would adopt similar tactics in Bengal before the 2026 Assembly elections.

“The cornerstone of any functioning democracy is the conduct of free and fair elections.

The Special Intensive Revision is a sinister attempt to disenfranchise millions,

especially the poor and vulnerable. This is NRC by stealth, a backdoor citizenship verification drive masquerading as voter list update.

With @ECISVEEP acting as a willing enabler, @BJP4India is plotting to redraw the voter base in its favour,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

The ruling party in Bengal also said that it will continue to oppose every attempt to undermine democracy and strip rightful Indian citizens of their voice and vote.