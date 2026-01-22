SIR notice triggers distress; 65-yr-old man dies at home

Jalpaiguri: A 65-year-old voter, Makbul Haque, reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack at his residence in Pradhanpara of Garalbari GP of Jalpaiguri Sadar Block on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after receiving a notice related to the Special Intensive Revision



(SIR) process.

Family members said Makbul had been living in fear since receiving the notice on Monday, which summoned him for a hearing scheduled for January 28. His son, Anarul Haque, said: “Although my father’s name has been on the voter list since 2002, he still received a notice this time.

The thought of the hearing caused him severe mental distress. On Wednesday, he succumbed to a heart attack at home.”

Shahjahan Alam, former Deputy Head of Garalbari Panchayat and local Trinamool leader, noted: “During the first phase of the no-mapping SIR hearing, Makbul was exempted due to his age.

Being summoned this time triggered anxiety and stress, which ultimately led to his death.” Makbul Haque’s family primarily earns their livelihood through agriculture. Authorities have yet to issue an official response regarding the circumstances surrounding his death following the SIR notice.