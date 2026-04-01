SIR name deletion protests break out in North Bengal

Siliguri: Large-scale deletion of names of voters from the electoral rolls has sparked protests throughout North Bengal. From roadblocks to sit-in demonstrations, protests taking different forms were seen throughout Tuesday in North Bengal.

In the Siliguri Assembly Constituency, 42874 names were reportedly deleted and 6473 are still under adjudication, after the publication of the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) supplementary lists. As per the earlier voter list, there were around 2.34 lakh registered voters in the Constituency. Following the deletions, the number has come down to approximately 1.84 lakh.

In protest, the Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress (TMC) staged a sit-in demonstration at Hasmi Chowk on Tuesday. Alongside the protest, an assistance camp was organised following directions from the Trinamool Chairperson to support affected voters. TMC candidate Gautam Deb personally assisted people in filling out Form 6 to reapply for inclusion in the electoral roll. Party workers and supporters were also present, while legal aid was arranged for those seeking guidance. A large number of residents visited the camp.

Speaking to the media, Deb said, “The Election Commission has conducted the SIR process blindly. The voter list will be frozen by April 6. The Election Commission is working to benefit a political party, but it will be of no use, as the BJP will lose the election due to the SIR.”

CPI(M) staged a protest in Naxalbari on Tuesday over the alleged mass deletion of voter names. Jharen Roy, the party’s candidate from the Constituency, along with other workers, blocked a state highway in protest. They alleged that around 1,200 names were under

adjudication, but following the publication of the supplementary list, more than 530 names were deleted.

Protests intensified in Malda, with residents of Pirganj in Ratua-II block preventing the weekly Achintala haat from operating. The market was forced to shift around one kilometre away to Nawagama More in Pukhuria, where traders set up a temporary market but saw poor customer turnout.

“Our right to vote is being taken away. Until our names are restored, protests will continue,” said a resident, Javed Ali. Traders also expressed concern over losses due to disruption. “We submitted all valid documents during hearings, yet our names were deleted,” claimed another protester, Iqbal Sheikh. Police and central forces have been deployed across the district to control the situation, but tensions remain high.

On Tuesday, tensions escalated when more than a hundred protesters blocked the key state highway connecting Alipurduar with Falakata and Cooch Behar near the Kaljani Bridge. The blockade brought vehicular movement to a complete halt for nearly an hour, causing significant disruption. The agitation was eventually withdrawn around noon after police officials assured the demonstrators that their grievances would be addressed.

Meanwhile, a similar incident was reported from booth numbers 10/129–130 under Khoardanga No. 1 Gram Panchayat in the Kumargram Assembly Constituency. Alleging wrongful deletion of names from the voter list, aggrieved residents staged another road blockade on the Khoardanga–Marakhata state highway. Protesters also set tyres on fire as a mark of their dissent.