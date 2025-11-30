SIR: Min begins inspection across 5 Alipurduar Assembly segments

Alipurduar: North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha on Sunday launched a three-day tour of five Assembly constituencies in Alipurduar district to review the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The objective of the visit is to verify whether the names of all eligible voters are being accurately digitised through proper form fill-up and BLO documentation.

The minister finalised the inspection schedule during a closed-door meeting with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders at the party’s Alipurduar district office on Saturday evening. Leaders from across the district participated in the meeting.

On Sunday, Guha visited more than 10 booths each in the Madarihat and Falakata Assembly constituencies, accompanied by local party leaders. He examined whether voters were filling out SIR forms correctly and whether BLOs were updating the data accurately. While he expressed satisfaction with the efforts of several BLA-2 workers, he also noted inconsistencies in the performance of a few and conveyed his displeasure.

Speaking to reporters, Guha said: “As per the directive of the state leadership, we will ensure that the names of 100 per cent Indian citizens are included in the voter list. Except for those who are deceased or have relocated, every eligible person must retain their voting rights. That is the purpose of this programme.

Today, I visited various booths in Madarihat and Falakata. Except for one or two booths, the work has been commendable. Where the work was unsatisfactory, I have instructed that the concerned BLA-2 be replaced if required. I have also asked party leaders to accompany the BLAs and ensure the work is conducted properly. Although our party does not have an MLA in Falakata, the work there has been excellent.”

On Monday, the minister will conduct similar inspections in the Kalchini and Alipurduar Assembly constituencies.

His tour will conclude on Tuesday with a visit to Kumargram, the frontier constituency bordering Bhutan.

There, he is scheduled to inspect SIR activities in tea garden and forest village areas.