‘SIR-linked’ deaths: EC rejects plaints, calls them pressure tactics

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) has rejected police complaints filed against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal in connection with the deaths of two voters who had received hearing notices under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a statement posted on the X handle of the CEO, West Bengal, the Commission said it had taken note of “various press releases” claiming that two police complaints had been lodged against the CEC of India and the state CEO.

“The allegations contained therein appear to be premeditated, unsubstantiated and a crude attempt to browbeat the officers tasked with discharging statutory duties in connection with SIR 2026,” the statement said.

Describing the complaints as pressure tactics, the post added: “Such intimidatory tactics designed to threaten the election machinery into submission and derail the process are undoubtedly destined to fail.” Emphasising that the matter would be pursued legally, the CEO said, “No stone will be left unturned to unearth the conspiracy behind these serial and fabricated complaints.

Rule of law and truth shall prevail. The election machinery in the state is committed to function with grit and rectitude, solely and wholly in public interest.”

The response came after the family of an 82-year-old voter from Purulia, Durjan Majhi, on Tuesday claimed to have filed a police complaint against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal, alleging that the stress of attending a SIR hearing had contributed to his death.

In a separate incident in Howrah, the son of 64-year-old Jamat Ali Sekh alleged that the CEC and the state CEO had misused their powers by issuing a hearing notice to his father, a valid voter, subjecting him to mental duress that allegedly led to his death.