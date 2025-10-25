SIR in Bengal likely from Nov 1; CEO tells DMs to set up help desks

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India is set to begin a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal’s electoral rolls from November 1 to ensure accuracy ahead of upcoming elections.

The state’s Chief Electoral Officer has instructed all District Magistrates to prepare, open SIR help desks, and hold all-party meetings after the announcement.

The CEO’s office will function round the clock during the process. Bengal has 7.6 crore voters, and officials will verify 3.5 crore names not on the 2002 list. The move follows an ECI meeting in Delhi where states were told to complete preparations for a nationwide SIR exercise.