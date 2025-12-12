SIR: How to check your name & what to do if called for hearing

Kolkata: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is underway in Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, aimed at ensuring all eligible voters are correctly listed.

The draft voter list will be published on December 16 and residents can check whether their name appears using both online and offline methods.

Online, voters can visit the Election Commission’s official portal (e.g., ecisveep.nic.in or eci.gov.in), enter their name or EPIC (Voter ID) number and submit to see if they are included. Offline, the draft list will also be available with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at local polling stations for in-person verification.

As part of the SIR process, some voters may receive hearing notices if discrepancies arise between their current details and the old 2002 electoral roll during verification. Voters called for hearing must bring supporting identity and residence documents as specified by the Election Commission, including passport, birth certificate, government-issued photo ID, or other approved proofs.

These documents help officials verify eligibility and resolve disputes before the final roll is published.

The SIR exercise is seen as a critical step in updating the electorate list and safeguarding voting rights for all eligible citizens in the state.