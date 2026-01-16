SIR hearing row turns violent in North Dinajpur; 19 nabbed

Raiganj: Police have so far arrested 19 persons in connection with incidents of rampage and arson at the office of the Block Development Officer (BDO) in Chakulia Police Station area of North Dinajpur district during a protest against alleged harassment in the hearing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on Thursday. A number of people including police personnel were injured in the clashes.

According to police sources, the arrested persons were produced before the Islampur Sub-Divisional Court on Thursday, with police seeking custody for further investigation. Tension prevailed in the locality following the incident, while police raids to nab other accused are continuing.

The violence erupted on Thursday afternoon when local residents blocked National Highway 27 at Kahata in Chakulia to protest alleged harassment during the SIR hearing process. When police attempted to clear the blockade, they reportedly resorted to a lathicharge, after which the situation escalated. Several people, including five policemen, were injured in the ensuing scuffle and were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Following the clash, an irate mob allegedly stormed the premises of the BDO office of Goalpokhar-II block. The protesters vandalised offices linked to various social welfare schemes and set fire to furniture, causing extensive damage. During the rampage, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi located on the premises was also reportedly damaged. A section of the agitating mob later vandalised a nearby Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office.

Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, said: “We have arrested 19 persons on charges of vandalism at the BDO office and attacks on police personnel. They have been produced before the Islampur Sub-Divisional Court seeking police custody. Raids against the remaining miscreants are continuing.”

In a separate incident related to the same issue, residents of Beljhari village under Sujali Gram Panchayat blocked roads and staged a protest on Friday morning. The agitators demanded that the Election Commission of India arrange local centers for SIR hearings.

A senior police officer of Islampur police district informed that hearing the news of road blockade, police immediately reached to the spot and blockade was withdrawn with the assurance of informing the appropriate authority of their demand.