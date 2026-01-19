SIR hearing notice to MoS Tajmul Hossain triggers row

Malda: The Election Commission has issued an SIR hearing notice to West Bengal minister of state (MoS) for Textiles and Harishchandrapur MLA Tajmul Hossain, triggering sharp reactions and fresh political debate across Malda district and the state. The notice, sent as part of an ongoing verification process, has been described by the minister as “unjustified and harassing.”

According to sources, the Election Commission has summoned Hossain to appear at the designated hearing centre on January 29.

Reacting strongly to the notice, the minister questioned the basis on which the Commission acted. “The name mentioned in the notice and my father’s name have remained exactly the same since 2002. There has been no change whatsoever till date,” Hossain said. “All my documents are valid and in order. Despite this, I have been served a hearing notice, which is completely unreasonable.”

Expressing displeasure over the development, the minister alleged unnecessary harassment. “This kind of action creates confusion and raises questions about the intent behind it. I consider this notice to be unwarranted and mentally distressing,” he added, while criticising the role of the Election Commission in the matter.

However, despite his strong objections, Hossain made it clear that he would respect constitutional and legal procedures. “I have full faith in the Constitution of India. Even though I am aggrieved, I will appear before the hearing authority on January 29 as directed,” he said.

The notice and the minister’s reaction have intensified political discussions in Malda, particularly in the Harishchandrapur Assembly constituency. Opposition parties have begun raising questions, while leaders from the ruling side have termed the move “politically sensitive” and “administratively questionable.”

Political observers believe the episode could have wider ramifications in state politics. “Any notice to a sitting minister naturally draws attention. How the Election Commission proceeds further will be closely watched,” said a senior political analyst.