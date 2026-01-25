SIR hearing: After Dev, ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty summoned

KOLKATA: After TMC MP and actor Dev, now ex-TMC MP and Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty has received a notice to appear for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing on January 31. Mimi said she has been sent the notice and will attend the SIR hearing in Kasba, where she casts her vote. She also said that she will carry all the necessary documents that have been mentioned in the notice. The ‘Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel’ actress made her debut in active politics in 2019. She was fielded by TMC from the Jadavpur constituency in South Kolkata and went on to win with a record margin and become an MP. However, in February 2024, she decided to resign from her post as an MP. Since then, she has kept her distance from politics.