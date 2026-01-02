SIR hearing: 81-year-old forced to wait all day at BDO Office

BALURGHAT: An allegation of harassment has surfaced during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing process in South Dinajpur, with an 81-year-old man reportedly made to wait in queues for an entire day at the Gopalganj Block Development Officer (BDO) office.

The incident occurred on Wednesday and involved Pamor Barman, a resident of Deor Panchpukur area under Kumarganj block. According to local sources, the elderly man arrived at the BDO office early in the morning to attend his SIR hearing and remained there till evening, facing prolonged waiting hours and complications related to documentation.

Pamor Barman’s personal life history has allegedly become the root of his present difficulties. As a teenager, he left his home and moved to Vrindavan, where he spent several decades engaged in odd jobs and religious practices. He returned to South Dinajpur around 22–23 years ago and subsequently enrolled his name in the electoral roll.

However, as his parents had passed away well before 2002, their names do not appear in the last SIR list, which reportedly led to objections during the current hearing. Throughout the day, the octogenarian was seen carrying a land deed dating back to 1962 as proof of identity and residence. Speaking to reporters, Pamor Barman said: “I lived in Vrindavan for many years. After returning, I enrolled my name in the voter list. Now I have received a hearing notice. My parents died before 2002, so their names are not there. I have been running from one place to another here since morning.”

Terming the incident “inhuman,” Trinamool Congress leader Ujjwal Basak said: “Harassing an 81-year-old man in this manner is completely unacceptable.” Responding to the allegations, BDO Sribas Biswas stated: “The concerned Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) at the designated table will be able to explain the matter in detail. However, I am looking into the issue.”