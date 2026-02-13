SIR flags irregularities in Bengal electoral rolls

Kolkata: The Election Commission’s ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal has flagged several irregularities, including birth certificates issued before recorded dates of birth and medically implausible claims detected during a “super checking” exercise.



The apex poll body has initiated legal action in some cases. In Baranagar Assembly Constituency in North 24-Parganas, officials found that a voter’s recorded date of birth was March 6, 1993, while the birth certificate submitted as proof had been issued on March 4, 1993 — two days before the stated birth date.

After repeated verification, the Commission concluded that the information was false and directed the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) to initiate proceedings under the Representation of the People Act. “The voter’s name will also be deleted from the final electoral roll,” an EC official said.

Election authorities have repeatedly cautioned that furnishing incorrect information in enumeration forms can invite legal action.

In Metiabruz Assembly Constituency, scrutiny of records from booth number 53 revealed biologically implausible details in documents submitted by a family. A woman was listed as the mother of ten children, though her name did not appear in the 2002 electoral roll.

While the first two children were recorded as being born four years apart, subsequent entries raised concerns. Officials said documents showed she had given birth to two sons within 26 days — one in early December 1990 and another on January 1, 1991 — a claim described as medically impossible.

A similar instance surfaced in Memari Assembly Constituency in East Burdwan district. During scrutiny of Part Number 55, a voter was found to have left the date of birth incomplete, stating it only as “xx/xx/1987” in the enumeration form. The Commission treated the omission as deliberate concealment and directed the concerned ERO to initiate legal action.

Senior Election Commission officials said such cases are not isolated and that numerous voters have submitted incorrect, incomplete or questionable information, delaying the verification process.

Despite time constraints, officials said the Commission remains committed to detailed scrutiny to ensure publication of a transparent and credible voters’ list. Multiple cases have been referred for legal action as the revision exercise continues across constituencies.